MP: Driver talks on mobile phone, bus operator fined Rs 10K

A bus operator was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 here after the driver was found talking on a mobile phone while driving, an official said on Friday. The action was take after state Urban Administration and Development Commissioner P Narhari noticed the bus driver using his mobile phone while driving on the busy Khandwa road, a public relations department officer said.

The bus belongs to a private operator associated with 'Sutra Sewa', a public transport undertaking of the Madhya Pradesh government. "After Narhari informed local officials about the incident, the private bus operator associated with Sutra Seva was fined Rs 10,000. The driver was removed from duty," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)