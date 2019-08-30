Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Barve gets 3 months extension

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve for a period of 3 months beyond his superannuation. Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was due to retire on August 31, 2019.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Sanjay S Barve, IPS, for a period of three months beyond his superannuation, August 31, 2019 in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the All India Service Rules, 1958 as a special case in public interest," Smita Sarangi, Deputy Secretary to government said. On February 28, Barve had taken over as Mumbai police commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)