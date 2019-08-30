Delhi Police commissioner inaugurates Outer North district office complex

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North district's office complex at Samaipur Badli police station, officials said. Patnaik, along with other senior officials of the Delhi Police, also launched a mobile picket van.

Delhi Police Outer North district was carved out of North-West and Rohini districts in January this year. The new complex has modern facilities. It has a visitors lounge and a conference hall, according to Delhi Police Additional Public Relation Officer (APRO) Anil Mittal.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said the purpose of establishing the Outer-North district was to enhance police strength and visibility in this strategically significant area. PTI NIT

DCP, Outer-North gave a detailed presentation on functioning and aspects of policing in the district. “Mobile Picketing Van was also launched on this occasion. This vehicle is equipped with barricades, anti-terrorist, anti-riot gears and automated equipment. It will be useful in checking criminal activities with element of surprise, considering wide range of the district with expanded rural area,” said Mittal.

