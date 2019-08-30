International Development News
Telangana: Teenage girl dies of cardiac arrest in Velimela

A 17-year-old girl died in a hospital after having a cardiac arrest in Velimela area here on Friday.

ANI Sangareddy (Telangana)
Updated: 30-08-2019 23:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old girl died in a hospital after having a cardiac arrest in Velimela area here on Friday. Keerthana, an intermediate student in Narayana Junior College, had collapsed in her college, after which she was rushed to the nearest hospital.

According to the father of the victim, his daughter passed away while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case was also registered in the police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

