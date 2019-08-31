UP: Union min, BJP MLAs meet injured RSS activist in Meerut hospital

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and several BJP leaders on Saturday met injured RSS activist Sompal Saini at a Meerut hospital, a day after he was allegedly shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Umesh Malik and Vikram Saini were among those who visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist.

In-charge of a wing of the RSS in Habibpur village, Saini was referred to the Meerut Medical College on Friday. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma, the police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused Rohit who is absconding.

Saini had gone to the fields when the assailant opened fire at him, police had said on Friday. In a separate incident an RSS activist along with his two sons were shot at by three people following a dispute over building of a boundary wall of their house, police said.

Mahipal (48) and his sons-- Ayush (21) and Piyush (18) were seriously injured in the attack on Sarvat Road under Civil Lines Police Station on Friday evening, they said. According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, the accused-- Pradeep Tayal and his sons Abhishek and Anshul were arrested.

The accused allegedly entered the jewelery shop owned by Mahipal and opened fire, they said.

