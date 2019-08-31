Upcoming powerful low pressure to give widespread rains over Delhi-NCR

The national capital and its adjoining states such as Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall on September 6 and 7, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Saturday. "The Low-Pressure Area which is over the Bay of Bengal and its adjoining region will give widespread and intense rainfall activities. After its formation and on moving inland, the system will have a lifespan of about five days," the weather forecasting agency said.

"This system is very likely to give typical monsoon rains in Delhi-NCR around September 6 and 7," it added. The minimum and maximum temperatures of these regions are likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius on the days of the rainfall. (ANI)

