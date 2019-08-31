Slight rise in mercury in Delhi

Mercury rose by a notch in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity level in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

On Friday, the city registered a high of 36.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and a low of 28 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, a MeT official said.'

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

