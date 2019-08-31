UP: Bodies of two women found near railway track

The bodies of two women were found near the Ken river bridge besides a railway track in Kotwali Police Station area here, police said on Saturday. Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the women aged around 25 and 28 years on Friday, ASP Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

The bodies appear to be two to three days old, the ASP said, adding that clad in shirt and jeans, the women could have fallen from a moving train but since there are no injury marks, details would be known only after the post mortem report is out. A mobile phone was also found at the spot, the ASP added.

