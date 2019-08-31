Punjab: People celebrate 415th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar

People in Punjab's Amritsar were seen celebrating the 415th anniversary of the installation of the holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib on Saturday. On the occasion of 'Prakash Parv', a procession was carried outside the Ramsar Gurudwara in which men were seen dressed in the traditional attire with blue turbans. They performed various stunts with their swords while people marched along followed by drum (dhol) beats.

The children also participated actively in the procession showing skills. The festival is being celebrated everywhere in Punjab. The massive project to compile Guru Granth Sahib, which has hymns from some of the ten Sikh gurus, was undertaken by the fifth guru of the Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev.

The voluminous book was finally completed in 1604 and was installed at the Golden Temple. It also contains the teachings of prominent Indian saints, such as Ravidas, Ramananda, Bhagat Bhikhan, Kabir and Namdev among others, and Muslim Sufi saint Sheikh Farid. The text is regarded by the Sikhs as a living embodiment of their ten spiritual leaders and is pivotal in worship in Sikhism.

It is an auspicious day for the Sikh community and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Every year, the Sikhs celebrate the anniversary with great fanfare and fervour with the best part being the fireworks. The whole Golden temple complex is decorated and lit up to celebrate the occasion. Devotees also light candles and earthen lamps. (ANI)

