6 kg gold seized by DRI in Kolkata, three arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said it has seized 6.347 kilograms of gold of foreign origin in the city and arrested four persons in this connection from Kolkata's Burra Bazar.Taking the prevalent market value, the total value of the recovered 14 numbers of yellow coloured metallic bars was ascertained to be around Rs. 2 crores 53 lakh 28 thousand. The DRI said that a unique modus was adopted by a cartel of smugglers by engaging an auto, driven by a member of the group and using the same as moving transit point in Salt Lake area.

"The group lured the local poor ladies of Indo-Bangla adjoining areas of Bongaon by paying handsome money for carrying smuggled gold by train/bus from border area to Salt Lake for handing over to Auto-driver for catering those gold to Burrabazar, Kolkata through another set of carriers to avoid detection by any law enforcement agencies," the DRI said in a statement. The incident came to light after DRI intercepted the auto plying on the road and quizzed the accused and the driver.

The driver identified as Raj Kumar Sardar and the passengers - RakhiBiswas, Namita Biswas and Rina Mondal were questioned as to whether they were carrying any contraband items in the vehicle. "Initially, all of the accused denied but on repeated questioning, they admitted in front of the DRI that they are carrying smuggled gold bars which are concealed in the toolbox of the vehicle and in their possession," the organization further stated. In the current financial year so far, a total of 86 kgs has been seized by the DRI in the Eastern region. (ANI)

