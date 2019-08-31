Odisha: Residents demand rail over bridge in Jharsuguda

Demanding resumption of the under-construction rail over bridgework, residents of Rajpur village in Jharsuguda district started a 'rail roko' agitation here on Saturday. Agitation was started at the unmanned railway barrier gate where people were seen protesting and raising slogans against the government.

A villager said, "The construction work of rail overbridge that was started 3-4 years ago is still pending. The train has been plying here on tracks since the prime minister has given the green signal to it." "Multiple times we have requested the authority but no action has been taken, our agitation will continue until the government or administration gives us an assurance in writing" he further added. (ANI)

Also Read: Golf-Tiger leaves door open to playing on Presidents Cup team

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)