Bag containing Rs 14.5 lakh stolen from car

An unidentified accused on Saturday decamped with a bag containing Rs 14.5 lakh cash in Sangaria of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said. The incident happened in Dhan Mandi area of the town when an accounts officer of a private firm, Dinesh Swami, left his car open and went to a shop.

He found the bag missing after returning and lodged a complaint, Station House Officer (SHO), Sangaria police station, Vishnu Dutta said. The SHO said Swami had withdrawn the money from a bank and was on the way to the firm in Chautala of neighbouring Haryana when the incident happened.

He said a boy is seen in a CCTV footage stealing the bag from the car. A case has been registered and a search operation has been initiated to nab the accused, the SHO said.

