JK: Six shops among 12 structures gutted in fire in Doda district

Twelve structures, including six shops, were gutted in a fire at a market place in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Saturday. The fire broke out at the Gandoh market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Six shops were among the 12 structures gutted in the fire, an official spokesman said.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Sagar D Doifode on Saturday handed over Rs 25,000 as financial relief to owners of structures that were gutted. The spokesman said Rs 10,000 was given to owners of structures partially damaged in the fire.

Doifode assured the victims of all necessary assistance from the district administration.

