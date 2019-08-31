Patnaik launches several welfare projects ahead of urban local

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched a series of welfare projects while celebrating the Self Governance Day, 2019. At the state level celebration, Patnaik inaugurated ward offices under several urban local bodies including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). All the 2,035 wards in all urban localities in the state will have ward offices from Saturday, he declared.

The CM's new initiatives are seen as inpired by the approaching urban local bodies elections in the state this year. The chief minister also launched the micro composting centres, Bhubaneswar Development Authority's (BDA) fast track building plan approval system and online marriage certificate provision in the state capital.

Patnaik also disbursed Rs 10,000 online to 1,369 out of 4.103 street vendors in the first phase. These vendors were affected by the cyclone FANI in coastal districts. He informed that the state government has set goal to make all the urban local bodies as waste-free towns in a year.

Patnaik also laid foundation stone to set up 342 micro compost units in 114 civic bodies and 40 septic treatment facilities at investment of Rs 70 crore in 26 municipalities. PTI AAM SNS SNS.

