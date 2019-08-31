Two drug peddlers held with 36 kg ganja in Ghaziabad

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested here and 36 kg ganja was seized from their possession during a special drive in the early hours of Saturday, police said. A team of Tronica City (Loni) police during its checking under the special drive, 'Operation Narcos', arrested the two interstate drug peddlers and seized the contraband from their vehicle, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Jadaun said police intercepted a car at Jeevan gate at around 4 am. Upon searching the vehicle, 36 kg ganja was seized, the SSP said.

The accused, Mazid and Zunaid, confessed to peddling ganja from Delhi and selling it here at higher rates, Jadaun said. A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against both the peddlers and they were sent to jail, the SSP added.

