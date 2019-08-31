5 held for looting medicines worth Rs 1 cr from warehouse

Five persons were arrested for allegedly looting medicines worth about Rs 1 crore from a warehouse in Meerut, police said on Saturday. Ten robbers had barged into Shiva International at the Meerut industrial area, held the security guard at gunpoint and looted 109 cartons of medicines worth Rs 1 crore on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, they said.

On Friday night, five among the 10 were arrested near Sihani Chungi here, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. They have been identified as Dinesh, Vipin, Nargesh, Nitin, and Nakul. Their four accomplices Vinesh, Vishal, Dilip, and Babu Pandit managed to escape, he added.

During interrogation, they told police that Vinesh, an employee of the multi-brand medical agency, was sacked over some charges. Thereafter, he planned to rob the company godown to teach a lesson to the management, the SP said. Three country-made pistols, three live and as much used cartridges, three knives, and a canter truck were seized from their possession, he said.

The looted medicines were also recovered, he added. The six have been sent to jail, Kumar said.

