International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mahadalit woman's eye attempted to be gouged out in Bihar

PTI Gaya
Updated: 01-09-2019 10:11 IST
Mahadalit woman's eye attempted to be gouged out in Bihar

Image Credit: Picpedia

Unidentified persons attempted to gouge out an eye of a Mahadalit woman in Bihar's Gaya district, inflicting severe damages to it in the process, police said. The incident took place in Hahesadi village on Friday.

"Unidentified persons tried to gouge out an eye of 60 -year-old Mahadalit woman Dhanmatiya Devi, a resident of Hahesadi village, badly damaging it in the process," Dhangain police station ASI Om Prakash Singh said on Saturday. The woman was rushed to Barachatti Primary Health Centre where doctors, after administering initial medical aid, referred her to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019