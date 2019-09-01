Three of family injured in minor fire at their tea shop

A couple and their 13-year-old son suffered injuries in a minor fire that broke out in their tea shop in Kasarvadavali area here early on Sunday, an official said. The refrigeration unit kept inside the tea shop caught fire around 4.30 am, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

"Three members of the family that runs the tea shop were injured in the blaze. They were identified as Santosh Chavan (39), his wife Suryamala (32) and their son Tanmay. They are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital," he said.

After being alerted about the incident, the local fire brigade unit rushed to the spot and doused the fire, Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)