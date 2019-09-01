ECoR tells people avoiding dangerous selfies on train

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a drive to make people aware about dangers of taking selfies on trains, tracks and platforms, a senior official said on Sunday. A number of steps has been taken to sensitise people to avoid taking selfies and videos in dangerous condition by climbing on the roof of trains or engines, the railway official said.

Some youngsters, who take selfies on track with an approaching train, often do not pay heed to repeated horn blowing by the train driver, he said adding they are reluctant to move to a safe distance from the railway track. "In view of the craze of youngsters for selfies, ECoR took this decision to carry out the awareness drive. People should know that trains move faster than they appear to be and can reach sooner than they think.

"Apart from this, the overhead electric wires are charged with very high voltage of electricity in the portion close to the roof of the train or engine. So they should be careful in this matter," he said. The railway zone has instructed its officials to take strict action against the persons taking selfies on train or near rail lines, an ECoR statement said.

In addition to the awareness programme for educating youth to avoid dangerous selfies, it will put up posters with messages like 'Human life is more precious', 'Do not risk your life by taking selfies on train or near rail line', it said, citing fatal incidents due to selfies. A student, in January 2017, had died after coming in contact with overhead electric (OHE) wire while he was allegedly taking selfie atop a freight train near Baljori of Jharsuguda town, the statement said.

It also said a student of a technical institute here had come in contact with OHE wire of the railway line while he was taking selfie atop a goods train in September, 2016..

