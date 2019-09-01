International Development News
Royal Bengal Tigress gives birth to five cubs in Mangaluru

A Royal Bengal tigress gave birth to five healthy cubs three weeks ago in Mangaluru.

ANI Mangaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:24 IST
Rani, Royal Bengal Tigress with the cubs in Mangaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

This tigress identified as Rani gave birth to healthy cubs at Pilikula Biological Park.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the All India Tiger Estimation report 2018 on the occasion of International Tiger Day and stressed upon the need of striking a healthy balance between development and environment. He also termed India as one the world's biggest and safest tiger habitats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
