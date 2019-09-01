International Development News
Bihar: DGP urges police officers to treat people with civility, respect

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday urged the police officers to treat the people with civility and respect as they are there to serve the people.

ANI Patna (Bihar)
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:35 IST
Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday urged the police officers to treat the people with civility and respect as they are there to serve the people. "Police officers have to understand that they are here to serve the public. We have to maintain a good image before the people. Officers should also behave respectfully with the people," Pandey said.

The DGP was speaking at an event organised to honour the police officers who have done exemplary work in the force. "Whatever be the crime, police officers should always do their best and they should conduct a fair investigation," he added. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
