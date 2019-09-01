Assam: Tinsukia Junction becomes 4000th railway station to get free public Wi-Fi

Tinsukia Junction Railway Station has become the 4,000th railway station in the country to have free public Wi-Fi service, RailTel said on Sunday. "The journey started from Mumbai Central in January 2016 and in coming few weeks all railway stations, except the halt stations, will have fast and free Railwire Wi-Fi," said RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla in an official statement.

Free Wi-Fi services are being provided to passengers under 'RailWire'- the retail Broadband initiative of RailTel catering to Enterprises, SMEs and homes. As many as 3,000 railway stations had free Railwire Wi-Fi service by August 19.

"With an average of 83 stations per day, the Wi-Fi was rolled out in 1000 stations in a record time of 12 days by RailTel. The last 1000 stations were completed in 15 days," said the statement. To use the free public Wi-Fi service, users will have to verify their mobile numbers through a one-time password (OTP).

"The rural stations are very small stations catering to rural populations who do not have access to state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure. Free access to high-speed Wi-Fi will help in bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India," it added. According to the statement, passengers can use this service for streaming High Definition (HD) Videos, download of movies, songs, games and do their office work online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)