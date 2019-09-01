BJP Mohila Morcha to organise 'sindoor khela' on Mahalaya day

In order to get closer to women voters in West Bengal, during the Durga Puja celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party Mohila Morcha on Sunday announced that its activists will participate in 'Sindoor Khela' in every part of the state on the day of Mahalaya, the day which marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festival. 'Sindoor Khela', is a Hindu tradition of the Bengalis where women smear each other with sindoor on Vijayadashami, the last day of the puja.

In every 'mondal' (neighborhood) in all districts, Mohila Morcha members will organize and participate in 'Sindoor Khela' near puja pandals on the day of Mahalaya, September 28, Morcha president and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee told reporters after a meeting. "We aim to go closer to people as Durga Puja is a part of our culture, a part of our heritage and what better way than to organize 'sindoor khela' to herald the advent of Devi Paksha," Chatterjee said.

The Morcha also brought out badges called 'Duare Duare Padmer Agomoni' with an image of the goddess embossed on it and a photo of Narendra Modi inserted at the bottom. To a question, Chatterjee blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "doing politics with public money" by promising to give Rs 25,000 to each and every community Durga Puja committee.

Banerjee during a meeting with community puja committees on August 30 where she had said additional financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be given to every community puja committee helmed by women.

