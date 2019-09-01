2 killed in lightning strikes in UP

Two persons died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Sunday, police said.

Bhagwandas Pal (45) died in Bharsaund village under Girwa police station area after being struck by lightning, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

In Hattetipurwa village, 15-year-old Babli was struck by lightning, he said Police said in Durenrhi village, 12 goats, belonging to Kallu Yadav and Raju Yadav, died due to lightning.

