Inter-ministerial central team to visit Himanchal Pradesh to assess losses during monsoon

An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from September 4 to assess the situation arising out of the recent cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides, a state official said on Monday. As per preliminary reports, over 70 persons have lost their lives and the state has suffered a loss of Rs 1,126 crores so far in various rain related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season.

The IMCT will visit various parts of the state from September 4 to 7 to assess the situation, the official said. The members of the IMCT will also hold a meeting with state level officials at Peterhoff in Shimla on Friday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 31 had informed the state Assembly that financial help would be sought from the Centre to undertake relief and restoration works on account of Rs 1,126 crore loss suffered by the state due to rains. Replying to a debate in the the Vidhan Sabha under Rule 62 on the situation arising out of the damage caused due to cloudbursts in Chamba and Chopal, he had said, "This is an initial assessment as the revenue department is yet to assess the losses during the rains."

Himachal Pradesh will place before the centre the complete memorandum of losses so that it could be adequately compensated to undertake restoration work, he had said.

