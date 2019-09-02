International Development News
Father-son shot dead over property dispute in Maha's Nagpur

PTI Nagpur
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:21 IST
A senior citizen and his 35-year-old son were gunned down over a property dispute in Parseonitaluka of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said onMonday

The bodies of Bandu Meshram (65) and his son Surajwere found with bullet wounds behind the neck in their farm inGundaripande village at around 5pm on Sunday, a Parseonipolice station official said

"The shots came from a country-made pistol. We havearrested Avinash Sangode (30) for the crime. He had sold hisland to the deceased and there was some dispute rising fromthe transaction, as well as over an adjoining governmentplot," he said.

COUNTRY : India
