Hindus, Sikhs unsafe in Pak, Imran Khan should think about right of minorities: SAD leader

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Monday said that the condition of minorities in Pakistan in pitiful and girls of different religion are being kidnapped and forcibly converted. "The condition of minorities in Pakistan is pitiful. Not one but thousands of such incidents have taken place where Hindu, Christian and now Sikh girls are also being kidnapped and are subjected to forced conversion. Also, the cases of extortion of money have been reported," said Daljit Singh Cheema, leader SAD.

"Pakistan government should think about the rights of minorities. The government should ensure that they are allowed to live freely in Pakistan and can freely follow their religion," said Cheema. Cheema's comment comes days after 19-years old Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur was abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The incident came to light on Thursday after a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family alleging that the girl was abducted and forcefully converted. Thereafter a Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Saturday and was forcefully converted to Islam. The undergraduate student, identified as Renuka Kumari, was abducted from her college where she was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

These incidents led to a furore in India with several political leaders across parties demanding action against the perpetrators. Earlier on Monday, members of the Sikh community took out a march in New Delhi to protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan.

The march began from Teen Murti Marg here and was culminated at Pakistan High SAD Commission in solidarity with the Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province and demanded justice for her. On Sunday, people belonging to different faiths and communities also took out a march in protest against the abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of the Sikh girl to a Muslim man in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)