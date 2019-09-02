Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag

Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday due to technical issues. There was a delay in service from Ghitorni to Jorbagh stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

After a while, operations resumed normally. "Normal service has resumed," DMRC said.

On August 29, services on Yellow Line was affected briefly due to slow movement of trains between Rajiv Chowk and Qutub Minar. The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers from Delhi to neighbouring Gurgaon in Haryana.

The route measures almost 49 km and has a total of 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. The stretch connects prominent areas such as Delhi University, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, Connaught Place, INA Market, AIIMS and Hauz Khas to name a few. (ANI)

Also Read: Services delayed for 1 hr on metro's Yellow Line due to tech glitch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)