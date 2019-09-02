One killed, three injured in clash

A man was killed and three others, including a salesman of a wine shop, received serious injuries in a clash near Amayemafi village here, police said on Monday. Amethi Circle Officer Piyush Kant Rai said three persons claiming to be labourers from outside clashed with the salesman of a wine shop after purchasing liquor on Sunday.

"Later, they allegedly picked up the salesman, Rakesh Singh, a resident of Shahari village, in their vehicle. The injured salesman raised an alarm, after which local residents chased the vehicle and thrashed its occupants." He added that they were admitted to the district hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Siyaram (33), a Dalit and resident of Sonbhadra, the circle officer said, adding that the condition of two was serious. The identity of the injured was not known immediately.

Following complaints by the injured, police lodged an FIR against seven known and around 15 unknown persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the SC/ST Act, the police officer said. He said there was no angle of child-lifting in this incident.

Police have arrested nine persons, including injured salesman Rakesh Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)