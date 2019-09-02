Telangana: Two farmers seen touching feet of Revenue officer requesting to settle land issue

Two farmers were seen allegedly touching the feet of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) in Chevella town in Ranga Reddy district, requesting the official to settle their land issue. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, one of the farmers named Jangili Sattaiah on Sunday said, "I owned land of around four acres in Aleru village of Chevella town which was allotted under Occupancy Right Certificate (ORC)."

He claimed, "As we are six brothers the land was distributed among us. The records of the land which belongs to me and one of my brother after the distribution was deleted by the Revenue officials from online while other names are still there as owners of the land." Annoyed with this, the farmer said, "After noticing it we approached to the Revenue office in Chevella but the officers had denied helping us. We have also informed the matter to the District Collector but even though the MRO officer in Chevella is not responding on our issue."

He further claimed that they have requested the concerned officials regarding the matter but of no avail. (ANI)

