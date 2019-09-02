Highlights at 1700 hours

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

FGN17 PAK-JADHAV-3RDLD CONSULAR ACCESS India gets consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for first time

Islamabad: For the first time since his detention in 2016, death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday met a top Indian diplomat after Pakistan granted consular access to him "in line with the ICJ judgement". By Sajjad Hussain \R

MDS6 KA-CHANDRAYAAN-2-LD VIKRAM Chandrayaan-2 lander separates, 5 days to go for touchdown

Bengaluru: In a key event of India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, lander 'Vikram' was separated from the orbiter on Monday, five days ahead of its planned lunar touchdown, space agency ISRO announced. \R

DEL28 IAFCHIEF-2NDLD ABHINANDAN-SORTIE Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG 21 jet with IAF Chief in Pathankot

Pathankot: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot who became the face of a tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan in February, on Monday flew a sortie with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on a MiG 21 jet here.

NATION DEL33 UP-MEAL-LD FIR

Journalist booked for recording video of salt-roti midday meal Lucknow: A case has been registered against a journalist and a village-head representative for allegedly doing "despicable work" of maligning the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of schoolchildren being served salt and roti as their midday meal.

DEL25 HRD-JNU-THAPAR

No move by JNU to discontinue Professor Emeritus status to any academician: HRD Ministry New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Monday clarified that there is no move by the JNU to discontinue anyone's Professor Emeritus status, following a controversy over the university seeking CVs of the academicians holding the position, including of historian Romila Thapar.

CAL4 WB-BJP-LD BANDH

Road, rail traffic disrupted in Bengal; fresh scuffles between cops and BJP workers Kolkata: BJP activists blocked road and rail traffic at several places on Monday during a 12-hour bandh called by the party in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to protest attacks on its leaders, police said.

\R DEL9 CBI-UNNAO RAPE

CBI records statement of Unnao rape victim in road accident case New Delhi: The CBI has recorded the statement of the Unnao rape victim in the case of the road accident, in which she lost her aunts and she and her lawyer were injured, officials said on Monday.

CAL7 MZ-NRC ILP

NRC : Mizoram not to issue temporary ILPs to those excluded from Assam citizens' register Aizawl: With over 19 lakh people excluded from the final NRC in Assam, the government of neighbouring Mizoram has asked its officials not to issue temporary Inner Line Permits (ILP) to those whose names did not figure in the citizens register.\R

CAL6 WB-NRC TMC PROTESTS

TMC to hold mass protests against NRC in WB Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leadership Monday decided to hold mass protests across West Bengal from this week opposing NRC in neighbouring Assam, party sources said.

\R CAL2 WB-JMB-ARREST

Suspected member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh arrested Kolkata: A suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India was arrested here by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior official said on Monday.

BOM4 MH-ASIATIC-LD WOMAN CHIEF

Asiatic Society of Mumbai elects first woman president Mumbai: For the first time in its over 200-year-old history, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai has appointed a woman as its president.

\R LEGAL

LGD39 DL-COURT-2ND LD AIRCEL-CHIDAMBARAM Aircel-Maxis cases: Court to pronounce on Sep 5 order on anticipatory bail of Chidambaram, son

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday reserved for September 5 its order on the anticipatory bail pleas of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis cases lodged by the CBI and the ED.

LGD3 SC-AYODHYA-LD LAWYER Ayodhya: SC to hear Rajeev Dhavan's contempt plea against ex-govt official for threatening him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea filed by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, claiming that he had been threatened for taking up the matter.

LGD6 SC-LD AJIT-SCAM Co-op bank scam: SC refuses to interfere with HC order for FIR against NCP's Ajit Pawar, others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court's direction for the police to register an FIR against NCP leader Ajit Pawar and over 70 others in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, saying the investigation cannot be stopped.

FOREIGN FGN22 INDOPAK-2NDLD KARTARPUR

Indo-Pak high level talks on Kartarpur on Wednesday: report Lahore: Pakistan and India will hold the third round of talks on the draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims at Attari on Wednesday, a Foreign Office official said Monday. By M Zulqernain

SPORTS

SPF13 SPO-2NDLD IND Vihari, Rahane take India closer to series sweep

Kingston (Jamaica): Hanuma Vihari continued his fine form and in vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's company took India closer to a series sweep by sharing an unbeaten 111-run stand in the second innings of the second Test against the West Indies here. PTI HMB

