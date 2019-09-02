Breastfeeding pods in Ker railway stations

Creating a safe and comfortable zone for lactating mothers during journeys, a startup mentored by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a project for installing state-of-the-art breastfeeding pods at three railway stations in the state. Christened Domatio, the new age breastfeeding pod has already been set up in Thrissur Railway Station and the facility will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram Central and Ernakulam South in the coming days.

It is designed to help women comfortably breastfeed infants in public places such as shopping malls, restaurants, hospitals, zoo, bus stand, and railway stations. I Love 9 Months, a maternity wellness startup, is implementing the project in association with KSUM, along with a hospital in Kochi and Thrissur.

The facility at Central Railway Station here will be inaugurated on Tuesday and at the Ernakulam South on Thursday, a release here said. State Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar had launched it at Thrissur Railway station on August 30..

