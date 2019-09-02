91-yr-old man, maid go missing from posh S Delhi colony: Police

A 91-year-old retired government employee and his maid have been missing since Sunday morning from his residence in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Monday. According to police, Saroj Khosla (87), the wife of missing man Kishan Dev Khosla, said their maid Kishan (22) mixed some sedative in their tea on Saturday night.

When she woke up on Sunday morning, she found her husband and the maid missing, she said. A fridge is also missing from the house, she added.

On her complaint, a case was registered at Chitranjan Park police station on Sunday morning and police have started looking for the missing persons, a senior police officer said. Kishan, the maid, lived at Sangam Vihar area in South Delhi and was a native of Bihar, police said.

