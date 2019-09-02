Two siblings die of suspected insect bite in Rajasthan's Bundi

Two siblings died of suspected insect bite and another is undergoing treatment in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Monday. The three siblings had gone to sleep Sunday night. At around 2 am, they complained of itching and said some venomous insects bit them, family members said.

However, they again went to sleep. When they had their morning tea, they complained of deteriorating health condition, a family member said. The siblings were rushed to a hospital in Hindoli from where they were referred to the Bundi district hospital. The two died during treatment, Sub Inspector, Hindoli police station, Brijmohan said.

The third sibling was later referred to Jay Kay Lon Hospital here, where he is under treatment, he said. Prima facie it appears that they died of insect bite, the police officer said.

However, the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, he said. The deceased have been identified as Sana Parveen, 14, and her brother Rehman, 8, of Hindoli town. The another sibling under treatment as Sahil, 11, Brijmohan said.

A case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered, he said. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the officer said.

