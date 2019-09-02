Woman killed after jumping before train, Blue Line services briefly disrupted

A 45-year-old woman was killed after she jumped in front of an oncoming train at the Jhandewalan metro station on Monday morning, briefly disrupting services on the Blue Line, police said. The incident happened around 8.30 am.

On the basis of photographs and a tattoo mark inscribed on the woman's right hand, she has been identified as Mira Devi, a resident of Ragubir Nagar, a police official said. She has four children and was a housewife. Her husband deals in sale of old clothes, police said.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, the train was going towards Noida/Vaishali and services were disrupted for abut 10-15 minutes. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali.

The body of the woman has been shifted to Lady Harding Medical College. No foul play has come to notice, police said.

