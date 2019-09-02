'Poverty eradication, counter-terrorism, climate action to top agenda at UNGA'

UN General Assembly's president-elect Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said an "ambitious" agenda has been set for his presidency which would focus on key issues such as poverty eradication, counter-terrorism, quality education and climate action. Muhammad-Bande, while giving a talk at the Indian Council of World Affairs here, said "poverty eradication" was the "number one" priority at the 74th session of the Assembly as there was a a connection between poverty and conflict in many areas.

On the issue of long-pending UN Security Council reforms, the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations said inclusion was the key and under his presidency he would urge delegations to work on it and find common ground to move forward on the issue. He said though not much progress may have been made on the India-proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, but countries have stepped up collaboration to fight the global menace of terrorism under the auspices of the UN.

Muhammad-Bande said poverty eradication, cooperation on counter terrorism, quality education, climate action, and inclusion will be top of the agenda during his UNGA presidency. "The tasks we have identified during the short 12-month presidency in the 74th session are very ambitious," he said.

On criticism of the world body over its effectiveness, Muhammad-Bande said a world without the UN could plunge into anarchy. "We have failed in some respects, but it (the UN) has played an important role in maintaining peace," he said, adding that multilateralism is still strong.

Muhammad-Bande, who is on a India visit, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday. "Pleased to meet Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UN @BandeTijjani. Happy he has kept up the tradition of such visits. Glad to note the alignment of our priorities and goals. Assured him of India’s full support in the working of the UNGA," Jaishankar tweeted after meeting the UNGA president-elect.

The 193-member General Assembly in June elected Muhammad-Bande, 61, who had been nominated by Nigeria and endorsed by the African group, as the president of its 24th session. In accordance with the rules, the President of the 74th session of the General Assembly had to be elected from among the African States.

Muhammad-Bande was elected by acclamation and will succeed Maria Fernanda Espinosa as the President of the next General Assembly session that will commence in September.

