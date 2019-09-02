International Development News
Development News Edition
Maharashtra: Yerwada Central Jail team welcome Ganpati with drumbeats

To mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha, a team of 30 prisoners of Pune's Yerwada Central Jail played the drums during a procession of Guruji Talim Mandal here on Monday.

ANI Pune (Maharashtra)
Updated: 02-09-2019 19:57 IST
Traditionally dressed inmates of Yerwada Central Jail play drums during the Ganpati procession. Image Credit: ANI

To mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha, a team of 30 prisoners of Pune's Yerwada Central Jail played the drums during a procession of Guruji Talim Mandal here on Monday. The team of inmates, which included women were dressed in white kurtas and traditional turbans to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with immense fervour and gaiety.

Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Central Jail said "the prisoners were trained for two months and they really loved this initiative. They are prisoners of open jail." "They were very enthusiastic about it and this improved their mental health too" he added.

Started in 1887 Guruji Talim Mandal is an organisation that installs Ganesha Idol in pandals every year. This year they are celebrating the 133rd year of Ganesha Festival. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
