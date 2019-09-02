Guj rains: Rajkot gets over 200mm rain in 2 days

Several parts of Gujarat have received heavy rainfall since the last two days and the India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted more downpour for Saurashtra, Kutch and some parts of south and central Gujarat for the next three days. As per a release on Monday from the state government, Gujarat has so far received 98.10 per cent of the average annual rainfall this season.

It said that against the average annual rainfall of 816 mm, the state has already received 800.51 mm. As per the latest rain data from the government, Rajkot taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra region received a staggering 209 mm of rainfall during the last two days, which includes 86 mm between 6:00am till 6:00 pm on Monday.

During this period on Monday, Palitana in Bhavnagar received 126mm, Botad taluka in Botad (75mm), Chikhli taluka of Navsari (68mm), Rapar in Kutch (66mm), Ghogha taluka of Bhavnagar (58mm), Junagadh taluka of Junagadh (57mm), Junagadh city (57mm) and Tankara of Morbi district (53mm). The IMD predicted that monsoon will remain active in Gujarat for the next three days and "light to moderate rain or thundershowers" would occur at several places during the period.

The IMD also warned that heavy rains would lash parts of Saurashtra, Kutch as well south and central Gujarat during the next three days..

