Highlights at 2100 hours

Islamabad/New Delhi: For the first time since Pakistan detained Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016, a top Indian diplomat met him on Monday for two hours and reported that he appeared to be under "extreme pressure" to parrot a false narrative to bolster Islamabad's untenable claims in his case. By Sajjad Hussain

New Delhi: In partial relief for P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Monday gave protection to the former union finance minister from being sent to Tihar Jail as of now in the INX Media corruption case after he offered to be in house arrest but declined to grant interim bail.

New Delhi: P Chidambaram, as a finance minister during the UPA regime, allegedly committed "serious economic offence" along with his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis scam and they have to be dealt with "iron hand", the CBI and the ED told a Delhi court while seeking their custodial interrogation. By Udayan Kishor & Pawan Kumar Singh

Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1 pc in July New Delhi: Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July, mainly due to contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production, according to a government data released on Monday.

Chandrayaan-2 lander separates, moves a step closer to the Moon Bengaluru: India’s second lunar mission moved a step closer to the Moon after the landing module 'Vikram' was successfully separated from the orbiter on Monday, five days ahead of the planned touchdown on the unexplored lunar south pole.

Hindus attacked, trespassed, razed Babri, now seek Ayodhya land: Muslim parties to SC New Delhi: The Babri mosque was attacked in 1934 by Hindus who then trespassed in 1949 and demolished it in 1992 and are now saying that their rights over the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land must be protected, Muslim parties said in the Supreme Court on Monday. By Sanjeev Kumar

Lahore: Pakistan will never ever start a war with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir. By M Zulqernain

Srinagar: Over 90 per cent of Kashmir valley was free of daytime restrictions on Monday as authorities eased curbs in 92 police station areas in view of the improving situation, a government spokesman said here.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and conveyed to him that India's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit the people of the region.

No person excluded from NRC to be detained till all legal remedies exhausted: MHA New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said no person excluded from the final NRC will be detained till he or she exhausts all legal remedies and such people will continue to enjoy all rights like any other citizen.

Journalist booked for recording video of salt-roti midday meal Lucknow: The police have lodged a case against a journalist and a village head representative, accusing them of maligning the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of children at a school being served roti and salt as their midday meal last month.

Concerns over Raebareli rail factory based on 'misguided, imaginary fears': Goyal to Sonia New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday Congress president Sonia Gandhi's concerns over corporatisation of the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli were based on "misguided, imaginary fears" and urged her not to fall for "fear-mongering" on loss of jobs.

Digvijaya trying to destabilise Congress govt in MP: Minister Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh minister has claimed senior Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is trying to "destabilise" the Kamal Nath government, indicating factional feud in the state where the party came to power just nine months ago after 15 years in opposition.

Guv cuts short Delhi visit, expresses concern over law and order situation Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cut short his stay in New Delhi to visit injured BJP MP Arjun Singh in a city hospital and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

