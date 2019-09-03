International Development News
Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; 2 killed

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 03-09-2019 09:46 IST
Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; 2 killed

(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighboring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

"Two persons have been killed in the mishap," Navi Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI. Several fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, he said, adding that rescue operation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
