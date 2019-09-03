Apaches will enhance operation capabilities of IAF and strike force: Dhanoa

The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E is equipped with the latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force station to induct eight US-made Apache helicopters into the India Air Force.

"Apache-64E attack helicopters will replace the aging Mi-35 fleet. A total of 22 Apaches are too delivered and the last batch will be delivered by March 2020," he said. Dhanoa said these helicopters are equipped with the latest technology and will be deployed in the western region.

"These attack helicopters will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force," Dhanoa said. He also said the Apache induction is a "significant step" towards the modernization of the IAF fleet.

Apaches are equipped with the latest technology, 24x7 all-weather capable with high agility and survivability, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)