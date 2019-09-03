HIGHLIGHTS-Pathankot: Indian Air Force inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters

Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM:

DEL5 IAF-APACHE LD HELICOPTERS IAF inducts 8 US-made Apache helicopters

Pathankot: The Indian Air Force inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters here on Tuesday, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities.

DEL11 IAF-APACHE-DHANOA Apaches will enhance operational capabilities of IAF and strike force: Dhanoa

Pathankot: The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E is equipped with the latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday. By Kunal Dutt

BOM5 MH-FIRE-LD ONGC 4 killed, 3 injured in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Four people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

MDS1 KA-CHANDRAYAAN-2 First de-orbiting maneuver performed for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft: ISRO

Bengaluru: A day after lander 'Vikram' was separated from Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, the ISRO said on Tuesday it has successfully performed the first de-orbiting manoeuvre for the spacecraft.

DEL12 CONG PRIYANKA ECONOMY Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over the state of the economy

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex plunges over 400 pts; financial, auto stocks sink

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped below the 37,000 level, plunging over 400 points, in early trade on Tuesday tracking heavy selling in financial and auto stocks amid weak domestic and global cues.

LGD3 SC-LD-AYODHYA-LAWYER Ayodhya: SC notices to 2 for threatening senior advocate Dhavan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from two persons for allegedly threatening senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for taking up the case on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

BOM9 CG-JOGI-LD ARREST Ex-Chhattisgarh CM's son Amit Jogi arrested on cheating charge

Bilaspur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, who heads the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery, police said.

Assam docs abstain from work to protest colleague's killing Guwahati: Doctors in Assam are observing a 24-hour "withdrawal of non-emergency medical services" across the state on Tuesday to protest against the assault on an elderly doctor at a tea garden that led to his death, officials said.

I don't want an election, says Boris Johnson in latest Brexit warning London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not want a general election, in an attempt to warn off rebel MPs from his party backing the Opposition with plans to block Brexit with "another pointless delay". By Aditi Khanna

PM Modi to be honored by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honored later this month with the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

