Will give more teeth to the force: IAF officers hail induction of Apache choppers

Indian Air Force officers on Tuesday expressed happiness over the induction of Apache choppers into the force, saying that it will boost their operational capability. "Apache is today the most modern helicopter of the world. This induction of Apache into IAF is going to give a great boost in the operational capability which no other platform has given till now," Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola said while talking to ANI after the induction ceremony.

"I have been flying helicopters for last 37 years. I have flown more than 14-15 types of helicopters. Induction of this helicopter definitely gives more teeth to the Air Force," he added. Butola said the machine will give IAF 24*7 capability considering the force's requirements of engaging targets in the variable terrain.

Asked why the machine is called "Flying-Tank", he said, "Flying tank because one of the major roles is anti-armour and its self protected to that extent." Anupam Banerjee, IAF PRO said, "It is a ceremonial induction of the aircraft into IAF. As of now, we have eight aircraft. 22 aircraft will come in phased manner and all will be inducted into IAF. We had attack helicopters earlier, but this aircraft brings in lethal firepower with great accuracy."

In a major boost to the Indian Air Force, eight Boeing AH- 64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters were inducted into the force on Tuesday. Eight helicopters have been inducted into the air force in the first batch out of the 22 procured from the US. In September 2015, IAF had signed a contract with US Government and Boeing for these Apache helicopters. (ANI)

