2 kids drown after falling into a pit in Odisha

Two tribal kids on Tuesday drowned after they fell into a pit that was created due to heavy rainfall in the Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said. The incident took place when the children were playing near their house at Gudidhipa village under the jurisdiction of Chandua Police station in Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Subhashree Besra (3) and Mukulmani Besra (2), the officer said. Later, the police fished out the bodies. The bodies were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem examination, the officer in- charge of Chandua Police station, K C Jani, said..

