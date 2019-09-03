Mumbai school students develop compost kits for waste free Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Students at a Mumbai school have come up with "do it yourself compost kits" to ensure waste-free Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in several parts of the city. "The students found out that approximately 900 to 2000 metric tonnes of garbage is generated as a result of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. Most of this is immersed in the ,sea threatening our marine life and ecosystem. Hence, they have come up with an innovative solution.

"The idea is to educate the community to collect all the compostable offerings like flowers, leaves etc and use it to make organic fertilisers at practically no cost. The students have fashioned their own do it yourself (DIY) composting kits that convert all degradable waste into fertilizers," Mona Seervai, Principal, Mount Litera International School said. The students are visiting residential complexes and corporate offices after school hours to explain the functioning of kits, techniques to form fertilisers and encourage them to use the composts.

"So far they have reached out to 100 families in residential complexes and more than 200 employees across corporates. The students inform their audience that the compost can be used for household plants and trees as an excellent fertilizer. The fertiliser is completely organic in nature and hence totally safe," she said.

