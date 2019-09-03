New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL14 JK-SITUATION Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Valley, markets shut Srinagar: Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status.

DES19 JK-NPP-PROTEST J-K: NPP seeks release of detained leaders, restoration of internet services Jammu: Activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Tuesday staged a demonstration here seeking immediate release of opposition leaders under house arrest and the restoration of internet services. DES1 JK-STONEPELTING One injured in stone-pelting in Pulwama Jammu: A 30-year-old man was injured when a stone hit his head during stone-pelting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

DES22 UP-CHINMAYANAND-POLICE Chinmayanand case probe: BJP leader not found in his ashram, police team returns from Haridwar Shahjahanpur (UP): A local police team, which had gone to former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand's Haridwar ashram to question him in connection with harassment allegations levelled by a woman law student, did not find him there, police said here on Tuesday. DES9 UP-MULAYAM AZAM Mulayam comes out in support of Azam Khan Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that injustice was being meted out to senior party leader Azam Khan and said a protest will be launched by party workers against it.

DES23 HR-INLD-LEGISLATORS INLD MLAs sumbit resignation to Haryana speaker Chandigarh: The four Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs, whose disqualification was sought by senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala under the anti-defection law, submitted their resignations to Haryana assembly Speaker Kanwal Pal here on Tuesday, officials said. DES17 HR-WOMAN-SUICIDE (RPT) Woman commits suicide over 'inaction' on her rape complaint in Yamunanagar Chandigarh: A 22-year-old woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar district committed suicide allegedly over 'police inaction' on her rape complaint.

LGD8 UKD-RAPE-SENTENCE Court sentences nine in Nari Niketan rape case Dehradun: A Dehradun court has sentenced the main accused in the rape and abortion case of a hearing and speech impaired inmate at a government-run shelter home here in 2015 to seven years in prison..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)