Do not subscribe to Manmohan Singh's analysis of economy: Javadekar

The government said on Tuesday that it was not in agreement with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who described the state of the economy as "deeply worrying" and exuded confidence that the economy will show 'bright' performance. "We do not subscribe what Manmohan Singh has analysed. We are not only walking the talk," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said in response to queries during the media briefing.

He said the Indian economy was at 11th position in the world when Manmohan Singh left the government while today it was marching towards becoming among the top three economies. "We had an economy which was 11th in the world. Now we are among top 5 and marching towards third," Javadekar said. He was addressing the media after a meeting of Union cabinet.

In response to a query that whether government plans for any stimulus package or structural reforms to boost the economy, Javadekar said the government has a comprehensive view on the economy. "What we are doing is, being a responsive government, addressing the issues. We have seen this during the process of GST. GST Council met every month and took relevant decisions and it is now fine-tuned. That is the way how people-friendly government works, that is how we are working, we are very sure that our economy will show the performance bright as is expected and predicted," the minister said.

Manmohan Singh on Sunday said the state of the economy was "deeply worrying" and urged the government to put aside "vendetta politics" and reach out to sane voices and thinking minds to steer the economy out of this "man-made crisis". The Congress leader blamed "all-round mismanagement" by the Modi government for the slowdown.

Singh's attack came after the country reported a slow GDP growth rate of 5 per cent for the first quarter of this fiscal. (ANI)

