International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Parts of Himachal get light rain as monsoon weakens

PTI Shimla
Updated: 03-09-2019 17:53 IST
Parts of Himachal get light rain as monsoon weakens

Light rain occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh as monsoon weakened over the hill-state, the Meteorological department said on Tuesday. Kufri and Chail received 6 mm rain each between Monday evening and Tuesday morning followed by Paonta Sahib (5 mm), Shimla (2.1 mm) and Dalhousie (1 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 36 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the hill-state will be lashed by rain till September 8, the Met centre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019