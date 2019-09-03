DoNER minister to lay foundation stone for NERAMAC building in Guwahati

DoNER minister Jitendra Singh will lay the foundation stone for North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) marketing complex in Guwahati on Wednesday. The construction of the building is funded by the North Eastern Council under its scheme for Marketing Support Agri-horti Produce in NE region, an official release said.

"The NERAMAC is continuously making all efforts for the development of the farmers of the northeastern region and double their income by the end of 2022. Hence, the construction of this building infrastructure at the heart of the northeast in Guwahati will be the step forward in this direction," it said. The NERAMAC Limited, incorporated in 1982 as a central government enterprise, is a marketing organisation in the field of agri-horti sector of the northeastern region.

Its registered office is in Guwahati operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

