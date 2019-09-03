Shortage of ambulances, drivers in govt hospitals, says BJP

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata party`s nominated member V Saminathan on Tuesday expressed concern over lack of adequate number of ambulances in government hospitals in the Union Territory. Raising the issue in the Assembly,the member said the Tamil Nadu government was providing excellent emergency services by operating the `108 Ambulances`.

But in Puducherry patients faced difficulties either because there was not enough number of ambulances or drivers to operate the vehicles in government hospitals, he said and wanted the shortcoming to be addressed. Replying, the Chief Minister said grants under the National Rural Health Mission of the Central government were not adequate to tackle this.

The BJP member said the Congress MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam could come forward and make the funds available from out of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) scheme. Ruling Congress member N Dhanavelu also voiced concern over the lack of adequate number of drivers for ambulances in primary health centres.

He said quite often there were quarrels between the poorer sections and hospital authorities in rural areas in shifting the patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)